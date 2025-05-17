Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion target Rocco Reitz, who was linked with Manchester City early in the season, has admitted that he would not be able to reject the opportunity to play for Pep Guardiola if he called him.

The 22-year-old central midfielder came through Borussia Monchengladbach’s academy system and has established himself as a key player in the first team of the Bundesliga outfit.

Early in the season, English giants Manchester City were linked with Reitz with the suggestion that the Premier League outfit are monitoring his development at Borussia-Park.

Reitz’s performances this season have drawn interest from Italian outfits Roma and Inter Milan and he has suitors in the Premier League as well in the form of Brighton.

Amid growing interest ahead of the summer transfer window, the midfielder insisted that he will definitely continue his career with Gladbach next season, as he sees no need to move clubs right now.

“I’m happy here and will definitely be playing for Gladbach next season”, Reitz told German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

“There’s no reason to change now.”

Club Years Borussia Monchengladbach 2020- Sint-Truiden (loan) 2021-2022 Sint-Truiden (loan 2023 Rocco Reitz’s career history

However, Reitz admitted if Manchester City boss Guardiola called him with an offer, he would not be able to reject the move to England; he thinks though for the Sky Blues to come calling for him, he needs to perform better.

“If Pep calls, you probably can not say no”, he added.

“But for something like that to happen, I first have to play a bit better.”

Brighton are famous for signing young and talented players and providing them with first team minutes to improve.

Reitz though is in no hurry to head elsewhere and another season in Germany in the Bundesliga may well be on the cards for the Germany Under-21 international midfielder.