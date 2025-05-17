David Rogers/Getty Images

Inter Milan are ready to include a player in a deal to get to the front of the queue for Nottingham Forest target Ange-Yoan Bonny.

The 21-year-old centre forward, who is on the books at Parma in Serie A, is drawing attention from several European outfits ahead of the approaching summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest are among Bonny’s admirers as they look to add him to their forward department to improve their goalscoring options.

Bonny is also popular among Italian outfits, with Inter Milan particularly keen on signing him in the summer.

The Nerazzurri are having an excellent campaign and they are currently in the Champions League final.

Inter are already in next season’s Champions League and plans to strengthen the squad are in full swing at Nerazzurri headquarters.

Simone Inzaghi’s side want Bonny and are looking to steal a march on his other suitors, a group which includes Nottingham Forest, with a plot to offer a player to Parma as part of any deal, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com).

Player Goals Mateo Retegui 24 Moise Kean 17 Ademola Lookman 15 Marcus Thuram 14 Romelu Lukaku 13 Serie A’s top goalscorers this season

The Italian outfit think they can interest Parma in parting ways with the Nottingham Forest target by offering young forwards Valentin Carboni or Sebastiano Esposito.

Nottingham Forest, although interested in Bonny, might wait until they sort out which European competition they will take part in next season before making any move.

The Garibaldis are not the only Premier League outfit interested in Bonny as Chelsea and several other English clubs have taken a close look at the French striker in recent days.

It has also been suggested that Italian outfit Napoli have already gone to Parma with an offer for Bonny.

As the summer window approaches, the pursuit for the signature of Bonny is getting intense and Inter look determined to do all they can to come out on top.