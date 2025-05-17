Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Inter Milan are not considering Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee as a target for summer transfer window at the moment.

Manchester United paid a hefty fee to sign 23-year-old Dutch forward from Bologna in the summer after last season’s heroics with Italian outfit Bologna.

However, Zirkzee has failed to meet expectations and has only managed to score three times in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

The forward also suffered a thigh injury in Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United in April, which prematurely ended his season.

Zirkzee was linked with a move back to Italy during the winter transfer window, but the Dutch international decided to stay and fight for his position.

Now with the summer transfer window approaching, Zirkzee is once again drawing interest from Italy.

It has been suggested that Inter Milan are interested in signing him as Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi is an admirer of his talents.

Club Years Bayern Munich 2018-2022 Parma (loan) 2021 Anderlecht (loan) 2021-2022 Bologna 2022-2024 Manchester United 2024- Joshua Zirkzee’s career history

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Nerazzurri are right now not thinking of the Manchester United marksman to be an option for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Zirkzee has featured for Parma and Bologna in Serie A and has 57 games under his belt with 13 goals and seven assists.

Despite the experience, he is not currently on Inter’s shopping list.

Manchester United are having a disastrous campaign and they are expected to rejig their squad in the summer to make themselves more competitive.

The Red Devils have a striker on their agenda and it is unclear whether Ruben Amorim will decide to continue with Zirkzee in the upcoming season.