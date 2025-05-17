Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Barry Ferguson has picked his Rangers lineup vs Hibernian for what is the Gers’ final match of the season this term.

Ferguson stepped in when Philippe Clement was sacked, but has, like the Belgian, struggled to get a consistent tune out of the Rangers squad during his stint at the helm.

Rangers have though won their last two games on the spin, beating Aberdeen and Dundee United, and scoring seven goals across the two Scottish Premiership matches.

Ferguson retains some hope of getting the Rangers job on a permanent basis and this afternoon presents a test, away at third placed Hibernian.

It had seemed that Davide Ancelotti could be the man to become Rangers’ new boss, but he looks to have decided to stay alongside his father, Carlo Ancelotti.

Connor Barron has urged Rangers to finish their Scottish Premiership campaign on a high note, dubbing this afternoon’s game ‘very important’.

In goal for Rangers at Easter Road is Jack Butland, while at the back Ferguson goes with a four of James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Neraysho Kasanwirjo.

Midfield sees Rangers deploy Nicolas Raskin, Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande, while leading the attacking charge are Danilo, Vaclav Cerny and Cyriel Dessers.

Ferguson can change his Rangers lineup vs Hibernian during the 90 minutes if needed and his substitutes off the bench include Tom Lawrence and Oscar Cortes.

Rangers Lineup vs Hibernian

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Kasanwirjo, Barron, Diomande, Raskin, Danilo, Cerny, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Propper, Cortes, Lawrence, Nsiala, McCausland, Rice, Curtis, McCallion