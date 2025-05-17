Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Brendan Rodgers has picked his Celtic lineup vs St Mirren for this afternoon’s final game of the Scottish Premiership season at Celtic Park.

Celtic will lift the Scottish Premiership title after the game against St Mirren and will be keen to end the league season on as strong a note as possible.

While Celtic have had a strong and dominant season domestically, there remain some players who have struggled to impress consistently, including Adam Idah and midfielder Paulo Bernardo, who one former Bhoy thinks does not do enough.

Rodgers will want a performance from all his players ahead of the trophy lift and insists the team do want to perform.

They may though have one eye on the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, which will offer the chance to win another trophy next weekend.

Celtic beat St Mirren 5-2 in the last meeting between the two clubs, while over the course of the last three encounters they have scored eleven goals, conceding just two in the process.

Between the sticks for Celtic today is Kasper Schmeichel, while at the back Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor as a four.

In midfield, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Paulo Bernardo, while Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah lead the attacking threat.

Rodgers can shuffle is Celtic lineup vs St Mirren if needed and his options on the bench today include James Forrest and Austin Trusty.

Celtic Lineup vs St Mirren

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Engels, Bernardo, Kuhn, Maeda, Idah

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Trusty, Yang, McCowan, Schlupp, Nawrocki, Kenny, Forrest, Ralston