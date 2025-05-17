Michael Regan/Getty Images

Marseille want to use interest from Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in Luis Henrique to push up his asking price in this summer’s transfer window.

The French outfit acquired the 23-year-old winger’s services from Brazilian outfit Botafogo in 2020 and he has featured in over 100 games for them since his arrival.

This season Henrique has been a standout performer for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, scoring nine goals and registering ten assists in 35 games in all competitions.

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest, who are looking to add firepower to their forward department, are taking an interest in him.

Forest’s Premier League rivals Newcastle United are also being linked with Henrique ahead of the window opening next month.

Inter Milan, however, have been active to secure the Marseille star’s signature and met with Henrique’s agent on Wednesday.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), during their meeting in Rome, Inter Milan managed to agree to a deal with Henrique’s camp on a five-year contract where the player will earn €2.2m per annum.

Club Years Botafogo 2019-2020 Marseille 2020- Botafogo (loan) 2022-2023 Luis Henrique’s career history

The Nerazzurri, however, have yet to agree on a deal with Marseille and the French club have a plan in mind for the Nottingham Forest and Newcastle target.

Marseille are aware of Premier League interest in the winger and want to use it to spark an auction and push up the price.

The Brazilian extended his contract in August 2024 and he has three more years left on his current deal.

Marseille do not plan to let him leave for a small fee and they want to squeeze out as much cash as possible from Henrique’s suitors.

Now it remains to be seen whether Newcastle and Nottingham Forest will be drawn in a bidding war to sign the Brazilian, or whether their presence alone forces Inter to pay more.