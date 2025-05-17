Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United scouts have sent back reports on two Borussia Dortmund players they have seen in action in recent weeks, according to the the Daily Mail.

After three windows of relative inactivity, Newcastle United are set to splash cash in the upcoming summer transfer period, with Champions League football potentially on the agenda at St James’ Park.

There are a few areas where they are looking to invest and scouting is being done in multiple European countries.

Scouts have been watching games of German outfit Borussia Dortmund, taking into account Newcastle’s need for a new goalkeeper and a right-sided winger.

Two players who have caught their attention are goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and winger Jamie Gittens.

Both players have played 31 Bundesliga matches each this season and were critically involved in their Champions League campaign.

Reports have been sent back to Tyneside and actions on the part of the club’s decision-makers are awaited.

Manager Reign Peter Stoger 2017-2018 Lucien Favre 2018-2020 Marco Rose 2021-2022 Edin Terzic 2022-2024 Nuri Sahin 2024-2025 Niko Kovac 2025- Recent Dortmund managers

Newcastle have Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as a priority in the summer with his asking price set to be around £30m.

There are multiple clubs on the heels of the player, though, and therefore alternatives are being kept ready.

English winger Gittens is also a player who is attracting interest from multiple top-flight clubs.

A product of Chelsea and Manchester City’s youth academy, Gittens left England in 2020 and has flourished in Germany.

Given the prices of players in the English market, Newcastle could feel they get more value for their money by shopping abroad.