Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Tim Kleindienst has potentially played his last game for Borussia Monchengladbach, amidst him missing his side’s clash with Wolfsburg.

The 29-year-old forward joined Gladbach in the summer from fellow German side Heidenheim on a four-year contract.

Kleindienst has been excellent in the Bundesliga this season for the Borussia-Park outfit, as he has netted 16 times while setting up nine assists.

His performances have caught the attention of Tottenham and Everton, with both clubs linked with a keen interest in signing the Gladbach man as they look to strengthen.

The German centre-forward featured for 90 minutes during the game against Bayern Munich last weekend, where he suffered a knock.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), amid strong interest from Premier League outfits Tottenham and Everton, Kleindienst could have possibly played his last game in Gladbach colours last week.

He missed the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Level Caps Germany U20s 10 Germany 6 Tim Kleindienst’s Germany involvement

It is suggested that Gladbach would be looking for a fee in excess of €30m in order to let Kleindienst move on.

That sum would be well within reach of both Everton and Tottenham, if they choose to firm up their interest in the 29-year-old.

There are several other Premier League clubs showing interest in signing the 29-year-old German forward, with Wolves and West Ham United also linked.

Kleindienst’s form in front of goal this season might very well make him a hot topic for clubs in the upcoming window.

The 29-year-old has spent majority of his career in Germany and has featured in Europa League for Belgian outfit KAA Gent in the past.