Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Coventry City are ‘leading the race’ to sign an Aston Villa defender and are willing to splash out £5m to get him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Frank Lampard inspired a superb second half of the campaign at Coventry and took the Sky Blues into the playoffs.

They came up short against Sheffield United, but there is hope that Lampard can repeat the trick and do even better with a full pre-season behind him.

Coventry are ready to back Lampard in the transfer market and he has set his eyes on Aston Villa right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

The 22-year-old is a player that Lampard saw up close in the Championship, as he has been on loan at Preston North End, and vowed to keep the club up and succeeded.

Coventry are leading the race to land Kesler-Hayden who, it is suggested, knows his time at Aston Villa is coming to an end.

Lampard’s side are ready to put £5m on the table for the right-back and also include bonuses too.

Opponents Minute booked Luton Town 72nd Plymouth Argyle 41st Cardiff City 76th Hull City 84th Sunderland 52nd Bristol City 50th Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s Championship bookings this season

A move to Coventry many be one which appeals to the defender, who could also want a permanent home after a series of loans.

Kesler-Hayden showed his durability throughout the season at Preston by making 44 appearances in the Championship last term, being booked six times.

The Villa man featured in both Preston’s Championship meetings with Coventry, with North End winning one and losing one.

The Preston loan was his fifth away from boyhood club Aston Villa.

Kesler-Hayden has spent time at Swindon Town, MK Dons, Huddersfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Preston.

During his time in the youth ranks at Villa he won the FA Youth Cup and Lampard may feel it is a coup if he is able to take the Villa talent to Coventry.