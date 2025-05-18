George Wood/Getty Images

Manor Solomon’s agent looks to have given Leeds United‘s chances of signing his client a boost after admitting that the Tottenham Hotspur winger will prefer Premier League options over all others.

The Israel international played his part over the course of the Championship campaign as Leeds took home the title and with it a spot back in the Promised Land.

It has been widely suggested that he could be on the move from Tottenham in the summer and Leeds are keen to take him back.

Solomon’s loan at Leeds from Tottenham did not contain an option for the Whites to sign him permanently.

French giants Marseille have also shown interest in the winger, but his agent has now ruled out that possibility and boosted Leeds’ hopes by stressing the importance of playing in the Premier League to his client.

“[Roberto] De Zerbi sent a message to Manor, but he told him that he could not play for Marseille for political reasons”, agent Shlomi Ben Ezra was quoted as saying by French magazine Le 10 Sport.

“It’s difficult to play in another league when you’ve had a taste of the Premier League.

League Ukrainian Premier Liga Israeli Ligat ha’Al Premier League Championship Leagues Manor Solomon has played in

“Manor is having a great time at Leeds, but he’s under contract with Spurs.

“He likes the Premier League, but in football, you never know… It all depends on what Daniel Levy wants to do.

“Manor likes English football and he’ll prefer the Premier League… But in football, you never know what might happen.”

A move to Marseille would have handed Solomon the chance to play in the Champions League next season, but now it looks to be off the table.

Solomon ended the campaign with 22 goal contributions in 39 games in the Championship for Leeds, with Daniel Farke regularly trusting him.

He has tasted the Premier League, through stints at Fulham and then Spurs, and Leeds may well want to make sure they have top flight know-how in their squad as they look to survive next term.