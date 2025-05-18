Lewis Storey/Getty Images

A star who is leaving Leeds United on a permanent deal this summer has revealed that he almost quit football last year, before being talked out of it.

Leeds saw an exodus of players when they suffered relegation from the Premier League in the summer of 2023.

The club built in clauses into the contracts of a number of stars when they were in the Premier League which allowed them to depart Elland Road on loan deals rather than play in the Championship.

A host of players used the clauses, including Marco Roca, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Rasmus Kristensen.

The situation was more limited this season, but Kristensen sealed a second successive loan when he joined German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Denmark defender quickly made an impression on Eintracht Frankfurt and they are signing him permanently when the summer transfer window opens.

Kristensen though was almost unavailable for the German club to land on loan as he was having serious thoughts about retiring last season.

He revealed that he simply was not enjoying the game any more.

League Danish Superliga Eerste Divisie Eredivisie Austrian Bundesliga Premier League Serie A Bundesliga Leagues Rasmus Kristensen has played in

After Eintracht Frankfurt secured a spot in next season’s Champions League with a 3-1 win over Freiburg, Kristensen told journalists post match: “This is one of the greatest moments for me. It’s been a long journey to this success.

“I wanted to quit football completely last season. I just didn’t feel like it anymore.”

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller gives credit to sporting director Markus Krosche for changing Kristensen’s mind and tempting him to Germany.

“The first compliment for this transfer goes to Markus Krosche. He spoke to him during the European Championship”, Toppmoller said.

“We then had a good phone call. Rasmus actually had similar thoughts.”

The Leeds man was on loan at Roma in the previous campaign and did clock regular game time with the Italian giants, though it appears not to have put the fire in his belly.

He will officially reach the end of his time at Leeds when Eintracht Frankfurt sign him permanently in the summer transfer window.

The German side are paying less than they agreed as the purchase option price when they signed him last summer.

Kristensen can now look forward to testing himself in the Champions League next season.