Jeremie Frimpong has had his medical at Liverpool ‘set for Monday’, according to journalist Alex Crook, as the Reds close in on his signature.

The Netherlands international has emerged as the right-back Liverpool want to bring in to deal with the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.

Talks have been held with Frimpong’s camp and, with an agreement having been reached, Liverpool are triggering the €35m release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract.

Matters are now progressing quickly as a medical has been set for Monday.

Liverpool want to wrap up the capture of Frimpong as soon as they possibly can and hand Arne Slot an early summer signing.

With a €35m release clause in the right-back’s contract the deal has been a straightforward one for Liverpool to do once the player is on board with the move.

Liverpool only added Federico Chiesa to Slot’s squad last summer and the Italian winger struggled with injury issues throughout the campaign.

Player Status Joe Gomez Contract until 2027 Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract until end of June Conor Bradley Contract until 2029 Liverpool’s right-back options

The club are expected to be a lot more active in the approaching summer transfer window as they look to build upon this season’s Premier League title success.

They are though losing Alexander-Arnold for nothing, meaning his exit will not add to the transfer funds.

The right-back snubbed multiple offers from Liverpool to extend his contract at Anfield and ran down his deal.

As such, Alexander-Arnold is to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Real Madrid would like Alexander-Arnold to join up in June for the FIFA Club World Cup before his Liverpool deal officially expires, but they will need agreement from the Reds soon if that is to happen.