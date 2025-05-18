Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Rangers linked Danny Rohl is waiting on Southampton to make a move for him, but that might not happen until July, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The German tactician kept Sheffield Wednesday well away from any relegation danger in the Championship this season and the Owls even had a shot at grabbing a playoff spot for much of the campaign.

Rohl though is not expected to stay on at Hillsborough and his stock is high, something which has seen him linked with a host of jobs.

Scottish giants Rangers, who recently saw the chances of Davide Ancelotti taking over at Ibrox nosedive, have been widely linked with being keen on Rohl.

Southampton however appear to be in pole position to scoop up the Wednesday manager as he is waiting on Saints making a move for him.

It is suggested though that Rohl may even have to wait until July for Southampton to come for him.

Saints went through Russell Martin and Ivan Juric as managers this season in the Premier League, but still endured a disastrous campaign which ended in relegation.

Manager Status Steven Gerrard Unattached Davide Ancelotti Real Madrid (assistant) Russell Martin Unattached Marco Rose Unattached Danny Rohl Sheffield Wednesday manager Barry Ferguson Rangers interim manager Rangers job contenders

They will though likely be amongst the favourites to win promotion next term, armed with parachute cash to boost their chances.

Rohl has a prior association with Southampton, having worked at the club as a coach.

How long the 36-year-old boss will be willing to wait for Saints though remains to be seen, especially if Rangers firm up their interest.

The Gers have just finished the campaign with Barry Ferguson as their interim boss and the club legend would like the role permanently.

Rangers though have a host of options as they plot how to challenge Celtic in the Scottish Premiership next season.