Rangers have confirmed that Barry Ferguson and his staff will now depart the club following the end of the season, leaving the legend admitting he has lived the dream.

When the Gers decided to show Philippe Clement the door following a period of poor form and a humiliating Scottish Cup exit, they turned to Ferguson.

The Rangers legend took over on an interim basis and was assisted by former Gers Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor.

The coaching staff helped Rangers to get past Fenerbahce in the Europa League before the Gers were put out of the competition by Athletic Bilbao.

Rangers played out a draw with Hibernian in their final Scottish Premiership game of the season last term and Ferguson did struggle to make the side consistent.

Post match, Ferguson gave no real hint he was going, with the belief he wanted to remain in the mix to get the job full time.

Now Rangers have confirmed that Ferguson will not be taking over at the club on a permanent basis.

Person Role Barry Ferguson Manager Neil McCann Assistant Billy Dodds Assistant Allan McGregor Goalkeeping coach Rangers’ interim coaching team

The Ibrox side said in a statement: “Everyone at Rangers Football Club would like to pass on their heartfelt thanks to Barry Ferguson and his staff, with yesterday’s game at Hibernian being their final match in charge.”

Ferguson insists that the chance to be in charge of Rangers was the opportunity to live the dream and expressed his gratitude for it.

“I’ve already lived the dream as a player and as captain of Rangers, and to do so as Head Coach in these last three months has been an enormous honour for me”, he said.

“There have been some ups and downs, but I have loved this experience and given it my all throughout.

“I want to thank Neil, Billy and Allan, the three staff members who came in with me, and all the other staff who have supported me during my time in charge.

“Indeed from everyone at the training centre and at Ibrox, the backing I have received has been phenomenal.”

It now remains to be seen just who Rangers will turn to in order to become the club’s next permanent manager.

They have been keen on Davide Ancelotti, but he is expected to accompany his father Carlo to take charge of the Brazil national team.