Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

David Moyes has selected his Everton lineup vs Southampton for the Toffees’ final ever game at Goodison Park this afternoon in the Premier League.

Everton are due to move to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium in time for the start of next season and this afternoon’s clash with Saints is sure to be an emotional affair for fans and players alike.

The fans will be keen to soak up the memories, but also see Everton beat Southampton on the pitch to give Goodison Park a proper send off, something Moyes has urged them to do.

Moyes remains without James Tarkowski, Orel Mangala and Jesper Lindstrom, with all three still unavailable for selection by the Toffees boss.

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season ended in a 1-0 win for Southampton, providing Saints with one of their two wins this term.

Already the starting gun has been fired on speculation around Everton’s transfer business for the approaching summer window, with Besiktas already making moves for Toffees hitman Beto.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, with Moyes picking a back four in his lineup of Seamus Coleman, Jake O’Brien, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The engine room sees Everton go with Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while leading the attacking threat are Dwight McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye and Beto

If Moyes needs to change his Everton lineup vs Southampton then he has options off the bench and they include Jack Harrison and Ashley Young.

Everton Lineup vs Southampton

Pickford, Coleman, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Chermiti, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam