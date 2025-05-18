Steve Bardens/Getty Images

A club in the Bundesliga have added a Southampton star to their shortlist and the player in question ‘is pushing for a move’ as he seeks a route out of St Mary’s.

Southampton’s relegation out of the Premier League and into the Championship means that major squad churn is expected on the south coast this summer.

Kyle Walker-Peters is coming to the end of his contract at the club, while there is also uncertainty over the managerial position and who will be in charge.

Paul Onuachu could also leave, with Armel Bella-Kotchap another likely departure from the club; he is being scouted by Italian sides.

Now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach ‘have added’ Bella-Kotchap to their shortlist of options for the window.

The defender ‘is pushing for a move’ as he looks to continue his career away from a relegated Southampton side.

Speaking to the German broadcaster, Bella-Kotchap would not rule out heading back to the Bundesliga, explaining: “A return to the Bundesliga is definitely an option for me.

Game Minutes Brighton (H) 78 Chelsea (A) 90 Liverpool (A) 71 Wolves (H) 90 Armel Bella-Kotchap’s Premier League outings this season

“People there know what I’m capable of. The Bundesliga is a very attractive destination.”

The defender currently has just a year left to run on his current contract at Southampton and could be an affordable option for German sides looking for a centre-back.

Bella-Kotchap has made just four appearances in the Premier League for Saints this term, featuring against Brighton, Chelsea, Liverpool and Wolves.

He was not included in Southampton’s matchday squad for their Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Bella-Kotchap has been capped at international level by Germany and may well hope if he returns to the Bundesliga he can force his way back into the mix.