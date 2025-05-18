Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Torino are banking on their good relationship with Hellas Verona to give them an edge in the race for Everton target Jackson Tchatchoua.

The Cameroon right-back has impressed with his performances for Hellas Verona in Serie A and has established himself in the side.

His displays in Italy have made him a wanted man though and several sides are keen on securing services in the approaching summer transfer window.

Everton have sent scouts to spy on Tchatchoua in action for Hellas Verona and the Toffees do want new full-backs this summer.

Torino are also pleased with what they have seen from the Cameroon international and want to add him to the ranks.

And, according to Italian outlet Cuore Toro, Torino are hoping their good relationship with Hellas Verona can help to smooth the path to a deal; the two clubs have done business in the past and there are lines of communication open.

Hellas Verona are suggested to be looking for between €8m and €15m in order to let Tchatchoua go and the exact asking price will depend upon how much competition there is for the full-back.

Player Age Ashley Young 39 Jake O’Brien 24 Seamus Coleman 36 Nathan Patterson 23 Everton’s right-back options

Udinese and Galatasaray have also shown interest in the player.

Everton have already confirmed the departure of one full-back in the summer as Ashley Young will exit when his contract expires.

Despite being 39 years old, Young has made 31 appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees so far this season, regularly being deployed at right-back.

Another Everton right-back, Seamus Coleman, is 36 years old.

Jake O’Brien has also operated as a right-back for Everton this term, but the former Crystal Palace defender is most comfortable playing as a centre-back.

Coleman started at right-back for Everton on Sunday, before being replaced by Young, as they bid farewell to Goodison Park with a 2-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League.