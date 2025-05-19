Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has stressed that Hibernian hitman Kieron Bowie’s impressive physical attributes earned him a call-up to the national team.

The 22-year-old forward joined the Hibs last summer after spending four years with Premier League outfit Fulham; they held off a hijack attempt by Hearts.

He missed a huge chunk of the season due to a hamstring injury and played only under 800 minutes in all competitions for Hibs.

Bowie scored six goals and provided two assists in the process, and Clarke admitted that he had his eye on the 22-year-old when he saw him playing for Scotland Under-21s.

He made it clear that he is very much aware of what Kevin Nisbet and Lawrence Shankland can bring to the table, but he wanted to see something new.

Clarke stressed that Bowie’s physical attributes impressed him, as he mentioned the striker’s strength and physicality in the game.

“He has had a good season, obviously”, Clarke said via Sky Sports Scotland about the Hibs attacker.

Result Date Scotland 0-3 Greece 23/03 Greece 0-1 Scotland 20/03 Poland 1-2 Scotland 18/11 Scotland’s last three results

“Injury-affected at certain times, Kieran is someone I have always had my eye on from the Under-21s.

“Anytime I watched Under-21s, he stood out.

“Big, physical and strong – good attributes to his game.

“Obviously, we have got people like Lawrence Shankland, Kevin Nisbet, who I know what they can bring to the squad, what they can give to me.

“So, I just wanted to have a look at something little bit different.”

It is Bowie’s maiden call-up for the senior national team, and he will look to make his debut when Scotland face Iceland and Liechtenstein next month.