David Rogers/Getty Images

Malmo are considering Luton Town and ex-Barnsley star Mads Anderson as a potential candidate for their defence but have yet to approach the English side.

Luton Town signed the 27-year-old defender from Barnsley in 2023 to aid their Premier League campaign, which ended up in relegation.

This season the Hatters also had a season to forget as they suffered humiliation by losing their Championship status as well.

Anderson, since joining Luton Town, has barely featured for them, as he made only 19 appearances in the last two campaigns.

The Hatters are getting ready for life in League One and they may undergo significant squad churn as they try to bounce straight back.

And Danish centre-back Anderson could be one of the players to leave Kenilworth Road, as he is attracting interest.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Malmo are looking at Luton’s Anderson to be a possible candidate to strengthen their defence in the summer.

Club Years Brondby 2016-2017 Koge (loan) 2016-2017 Horsens 2017-2019 Barnsley 2019-2023 Luton Town 2023- Mads Andersen’s career history

The Swedish side are looking to defend their Allsvenskan title after a slow start to the season, which sees Malmo fifth in the league table; they are keen to utilise the transfer window to bring in reinforcements.

Malmo, however have not been in contact with Luton for the signature of the centre-back, but the situation might change in June when the transfer window opens.

Anderson was a regular at Barnsley and in his five years with them, he featured 175 times for the Oakwell outfit and won promotion with them during the 2020/2021 season.

The ex-Barnsley star only featured eight times for Luton in the Championship last season and last played a game for them in February.