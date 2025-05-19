Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin is of the view that Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is a coach of ‘terrfiic quality’ and stressed he has got a lot out of the Black Cats squad.

The Black Cats are trying to take the last step towards Premier League as they have cemented their place in the Championship playoff final.

Sunderland were in rotten form at the end of the regular season and were tipped to get knocked out by Coventry City.

Le Bris’ men though showed their resilience and powered their way to the Championship playoff final by shaking their league form off.

Parkin recognised the quality of the likes of Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham and Enzo Le Fee, who are at Le Bris’ disposal.

However, he has no doubt about Le Bris’ elite quality and he believes that he got the most out of the current Sunderland side all through the campaign.

“Supporters and fans of the Championship will probably throw Le Fee at me, Bellingham at me and Chris Rigg, one of the most talented players in the country”, the former striker said on the Championship Check-in Show (6:45).

Person Role Regis Le Bris Manager Pedro Ribeiro Assistant manager Michael Proctor First team coach Alessandro Barcherini Goalkeeping coach Key Sunderland backroom staff

“But, I think, you look at the squad, he has got so much out of that squad.

“I think he has shown in 12 months, even if it is that, terrific quality, and that is an outstanding coach.

“I have liked his approach, I like how his team play, I like the way he carries himself in interviews.”

Le Bris has a huge challenge in the shape of Sheffield United at the weekend to create his side’s path to the Premier League.

Now it remains to be seen if the Black Cats will be able to finally end their eight-year wait to return to the top flight.