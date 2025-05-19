Warren Little/Getty Images

FC Porto are monitoring the situation of West Ham United linked midfielder Richard Rios as they weigh up a possible swoop for the Palmeiras player.

The Colombia international has played his football in the Brazilian top flight after spending a couple of years in Flamengo’s academy.

After that, he spent a year at second-tier Brazilian side Guarani, before Palmerias picked him up in the summer of 2023.

Rios has 129 appearances under his belt for the Brazilian outfit, becoming one of their standout players.

He was linked with a host of sides last summer, including West Ham, while the Hammers have again been mentioned in connection with him ahead of the approaching summer transfer window.

They are not his only suitors, though, as Portuguese powerhouses Porto are in the mix.

According to journalist Uriel Lugt, Portuguese giants Porto are now monitoring Rios’ situation at Palmerias.

Midfielder Signed from Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Carlos Soler Paris Saint-Germain Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Midfielders signed by West Ham last summer

Rios’ current contract at Palmeiras does not end until 2028, and the Brazilian outfit are asking €30m to let their star man go.

Porto have not yet made contact with Palmeiras and it remains to be seen if they will do so.

West Ham are having an awful season, but Graham Potter will want to make his mark over the course of the summer transfer window.

Last summer, West Ham splashed the cash to bring in a number of players, including midfielders Carlos Soler and Guido Rodriguez, but they failed to have the desired impact.

Whether the club are prepared to do business with Palmerias to the tune of €30m for Rios remains to be seen.