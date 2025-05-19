Alex Livesey/Getty Images

An international goalkeeper that Newcastle United have been linked with is not high on the Magpies’ wanted list, as they eye signing another shot-stopper, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe is expected to sign another goalkeeper when the summer transfer window opens and a host of custodians have been linked with being of interest to the Magpies.

Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford is a player that Newcastle are big admirers of, but with Burnley back in the Premier League, a deal could be expensive.

They have also been linked with Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher, who could be on the move from Liverpool in the summer as he hunts regular game time.

Kelleher’s Republic of Ireland manager, Heimir Hallgrimsson, has also urged him to move to a club where he will play more regularly.

Newcastle though do not look like providing Kelleher with an Anfield escape route as he is not high up on their list of goalkeeping targets.

The shot-stopper is an experienced international goalkeeper even despite lacking regular game time at club level.

Goalkeeper Club James Trafford Burnley Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund Berke Ozer Eyupspor Caoimhin Kelleher Liverpool Joan Garcia Espanyol Goalkeepers linked with Newcastle United

Newcastle have also been looking at Turkey for a new goalkeeper, with the Magpies having shown interest in Eyupspor’s Berke Ozer.

The Turkish side want €10m for Ozer, who has also attracted admiring glances from Aston Villa.

Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper Gregor Kobel is another goalkeeper on Newcastle’s radar.

The Magpies have held talks with Kobel’s agent as they explore all the options in front of them to hand Howe a new goalkeeper for next season.