Liverpool have held ‘positive talks’ with the agent of one of their top targets ‘in the last days’ as they bid to line up a swoop to take him to Anfield.

The Reds are not wasting any time resting on their laurels after winning the Premier League title and want to back Arne Slot this summer.

A move to bring in Jeremie Frimpong is advanced and Liverpool have even been tipped to give the Dutch full-back a medical today.

Frimpong will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool squad, but the Reds also want to bring in a new left-back.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has emerged as their top target and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, they have had ‘positive talks’ with his agent ‘in the last days’.

Kerkez has given his green light to a move to Anfield and Liverpool are working to try to agree a deal with Bournemouth.

The Cherries are suggested to be looking for between £45m and £50m to let the Hungarian move on.

Team Nottingham Forest Southampton Newcastle United Wolves (twice) Everton Teams Milos Kerkez booked against this season

A move to Liverpool would see Kerkez link up with international team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai, who is on the books at Anfield.

Bournemouth landed him from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023 and he has flourished in the Premier League with the Cherries.

This season Kerkez has missed just one league game for Bournemouth, showing his durability, which will be another attraction for Liverpool.

He played in both Bournemouth’s games against Liverpool and clocked the full 90 minutes in both, giving the Reds coaching staff an up close look at him.

The Hungary international spent time at Italian giants AC Milan earlier in his career after being spotted by the Rossoneri.