Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has revealed that the French giants want to sell Luis Henrique, who has been linked with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, before 30th June.

Newcastle are on their way to confirming a return to Champions League football, while Nottingham Forest have confirmed European football and could still qualify for Champions League.

Both Premier League sides are tipped to do business in the summer and they have been credited with wanting Marseille winger Henrique, who has shone in the south of France.

However, he has other high-profile suitors, as Champions League finalists Inter Milan are actively looking to sign him.

Now, the Ligue 1 side’s president Longoria has admitted that the club have held talks with clubs other than Inter Milan.

He further stressed that Marseille are looking to offload the Brazilian before 30th June as they look to deliver for both the player and the club’s financial commitments.

“Not just with Inter Milan. We are in talks with various clubs. Our goal is to sell him before 30 June in accordance with our commitments to UEFA and the DNCG”, the 39-year-old told a press conference when he was asked about Henrique being wanted by Inter.

Club Years Botafogo 2019-2020 Marseille 2020- Botafogo (loan) 2022-2023 Luis Henrique’s career history

“We started discussions during the season. The Club World Cup changed the timing. The market is moving quickly.

“There are discussions, we are looking to give him a way out.

“I am proud that he has attracted the attention of big European clubs.

“During Covid, I told him that I wanted him to play for a top European club.”

It was recently suggested that Marseille are trying to hike the Brazilian’s price with the new interest from Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Now it remains to be seen if either of the interested Premier League clubs will make a significant move for the 23-year-old soon, given Marseille’s timeline for selling him.