Southampton are set to make Hoffenheim’s under-23 team’s squad planner Tim Lederer their new chief scout.

The Saints have been relegated to the Championship after a disastrous campaign in the top flight of English football, which saw Russell Martin and Ivan Juric leave the manager post.

It is expected that Southampton will have a busy transfer period, as there will be several incomings and outgoings.

However, the incomings are not just restricted to the squad; they will make new appointments in the coaching staff and at football development level as well.

The Saints hierarchy are looking to appoint a chief scout to re-energise their scouting network to bring in talented players.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Southampton have found the right man in the form of Hoffenheim’s under-23’s squad planner, Lederer.

The 36-year-old German is set to take charge of Southampton’s scouting network as their new chief scout.

Manager Status Danny Rohl Sheffield Wednesday boss Will Still Unattached Tom Cleverley Unattached Marti Cifuentes Unattached Managers linked with Southampton job

However, the deal is yet to be done, as some details regarding the contract have yet to be clarified between both parties.

This season Lederer was responsible for building Hoffenheim’s Under-19 and Under-23 squad, and his work for the German outfit caught the attention of Southampton.

The Under-23 squad assembled by Lederer won the Regionalliga Sudwest and earned promotion to the German third division.

If all goes well, he will be able to join Southampton and contribute to their summer transfer window to help them identify the right players for their squad.

Southampton have history of tracking down young and talented players and providing them a pathway to their first-team.

They will look to continue the model under their new chief scout and their young players might have a vital role to play in their attempt to secure promotion straight back to the Premier League in the upcoming season.