Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Southampton ‘were present’ in the stands on Sunday to watch a player in action in the Belgian Pro League.

Saints are getting ready for life back in the Championship and are also without a permanent manager, with Will Still and Danny Rohl the front-runners for the job.

Despite having no permanent manager, Southampton are continuing the work of scouting and assessing targets as the summer transfer window looms; they are even bringing in a new chief scout.

The St Mary’s club ‘were present’ on Sunday at the game between Cercle Brugge and Patro Eisden.

According to Belgian journalist Sven Claes, Southampton were there to check on winger Adnane Abid, who turned out for Patro Eisden in the game.

He has caught the eye at the Belgian side, with 19 goal contributions over the course of the season.

Abid only joined Patro Eisden last year and put pen to paper to a two-year contract with the Belgian outfit.

Manager Will Still Danny Rohl Marti Cifuentes Tom Cleverley Gary O’Neil Simon Rusk Steven Gerrard Managers linked with the Southampton job

The winger clocked the full 90 minutes in the clash against Cercle Brugge, which ended in a 5-1 defeat for his side.

Southampton were not the only side there to check up on the 21-year-old as French club Toulouse were also watching from the stands.

All eyes will be on whether Saints decide to make a move for the winger, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Abid counts Genk amongst his former clubs, but did not manage to make a senior appearance for the side.

He has been capped by Belgium all the way through to Under-19s level.