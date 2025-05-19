Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have managed to see off interest from clubs in Serie A and elsewhere to lock down highly-rated striker Ellis Lehane on a professional contract.

Lehane has been making waves with his performances in the youth ranks at Spurs, notably for the Under-18s, and those outings did not go unnoticed.

The striker was on the lips of a number of scouts, with Serie A powerhouses AC Milan and Juventus both linked with him.

Tottenham have been keen not to lose the talent though and now, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, they have made sure they will not.

Lehane has agreed to put pen to paper to a professional contract with the north London side.

He also had interest from other English clubs, but has decided his development will best be served by remaining at Tottenham.

Lehane, 18, struck on a regular basis in the Under-18s Premier League this season, finding the back of the net on 13 occasions in 21 outings.

Team Crystal Palace (three) Fulham (two) Chelsea Norwich City Arsenal (two) West Ham Leicester City (three) Teams Ellis Lehane has scored against in the U18s Premier League

He hit a hat-trick in a 7-0 win over Leicester City in April and Spurs also pushed him up into their Under-21s.

Lehane played in Premier League 2 matches against Derby County, Norwich City and Manchester United.

He will now be keen to build on that and is likely to have been given assurances about a pathway to the first team if he stays at Tottenham.

While injuries have often forced his hand this season, Ange Postecoglou has shown he is willing to give young players chances in the first team.

Starlet Archie Gray has featured in a number of positions and has already made 43 appearances for Tottenham this season despite only turning 19 years old in March this year.