Tottenham Hotspur are ‘waiting’ for former Ajax boss Francesco Farioli, who also has interest from Chelsea and Roma.

Ange Postecoglou’s position as manager is under heavy pressure and the club could decide to make a change in the summer.

Spurs have managed to reach the Europa League final, which is their only hope of getting into European competition next season, but could provide Postecoglou with a real boost when it comes to keeping his job.

It appears that Tottenham are in the process of looking around for potential managers if they decide to make a change and Richard Keys recently revealed they have spoken to Xavi.

Farioli, who has just left his job at Ajax, is also on their radar and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Spurs are ‘waiting’ for him.

It is also suggested that Chelsea are waiting for the boss too, while Roma are an option but a more unlikely one at present.

Much could depend on how the cards fall over the remaining days of the season, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Roma all trying to get a spot in the Champions League.

Club Years Fatih Karagumruk 2021 Alanyaspor 2021-2023 Nice 2023-2024 Ajax 2024-2025 Francesco Farioli’s coaching career

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, like Postecoglou, is also under pressure, while Claudio Ranieri is leaving Roma at the end of the season.

Farioli is only 36 years old and did not have a career as a player in professional football.

He managed Turkish sides Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor, along with French outfit Nice, before taking the Ajax job.

If Tottenham do appoint Farioli then it could have echoes of when they brought in another manager without a playing career behind him in the shape of Andre Villas-Boas.

Now it remains to be seen whether Postecoglou will be able to lead Tottenham to victory in the Europa League final over Manchester United on Wednesday night to convince the doubters he should keep his job.