Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Matteo Guendouzi does not want to leave Lazio, but there is an expectation that the Italian side will need to improve his contract.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined Lazio in the summer of 2023 on loan and later made his move to Rome permanent.

Guendouzi has been a key part of Lazio’s midfield since his arrival and his ongoing campaign with the Italian outfit has attracted suitors.

The French midfielder is sought out in the Premier League, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United both linked with wanting him.

He has suitors in Serie A as well, with Simon Inzaghi’s Inter Milan considering a player plus cash deal to sign Guendouzi.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Guendouzi is happy at Lazio and he has no plan to leave the Serie A outfit in the summer.

It is also suggested that the Newcastle United and Aston Villa target currently has no offer on his table which could make his will to stay with Lazio waver.

Club Years Lorient 2016-2018 Arsenal 2018-2022 Hertha Berlin (loan) 2020-2021 Marseille (loan) 2021-2022 Marseille 2022-2024 Lazio (loan) 2023-2024 Lazio 2024- Matteo Guendouzi’s career history

However, pressure is on the Italian outfit to improve his current deal, which expires in 2028 and according to which he earns €1.3m annually.

Newcastle have Guendouzi, who featured 36 times for Lazio in the league, on their transfer wish list, but they are waiting to make any move until they sort out their European future.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery worked with Guendouzi during his time at Arsenal and is an admirer of his talents.

The midfielder featured 82 times for Arsenal before leaving them in 2022 and he has experience of playing in the Champions League which Aston Villa and Newcastle both can benefit from if they qualify for the tournament next season.

Now it depends on Lazio whether they will be ready to improve the Frenchman’s current deal to make him stay at the club with growing interest from the Magpies and Villa.