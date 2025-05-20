Stu Forster/Getty Images

If Aston Villa do not qualify for the Champions League then one of their key men ‘will leave’, amid interest in his services from a number of clubs.

Unai Emery managed to steer Aston Villa into this season’s Champions League and the Villa Park side had a good run through to the knockout rounds.

Villa could miss out on next season’s Champions League though as they are currently scrapping to qualify through their Premier League placing.

They have just one game left to play and their top five hopes are not in their own hands.

Now there is an added worry for Aston Villa as goalkeeper Emi Martinez ‘will leave’ if they do not qualify, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos.

He is suggested to have a host of suitors with Chelsea, Manchester United and even Atletico Madrid firm admirers of what he can do.

Martinez has interest from Saudi Arabia and heading to the Saudi Pro League would be a lucrative option for the goalkeeper.

Club Arsenal Oxford United (loan) Sheffield Wednesday (loan) Rotherham United (loan) Wolves (loan) Getafe (loan) Reading (loan) Aston Villa Clubs Emi Martinez has played for

However, he has ‘already rejected’ offers to move to Saudi Arabia and wants to stay in Europe.

Galatasaray are also looking to tempt Martinez to join, but Aston Villa would rather not lose him.

Many feel that Martinez is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world and losing him would be a blow for Aston Villa, but Jamie Carragher disagrees.

Martinez is due to turn 33 years old at the beginning of September and he appears unwilling to consider a season out of the Champions League.

Aston Villa now need to beat Manchester United on the final day of the Premier League season at the weekend to give themselves the best chance of getting into the Champions League and keeping their number 1.