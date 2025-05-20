Michael Regan/Getty Images

One of Liverpool‘s defenders is attracting interest from several sides in the Bundesliga and a move in the summer transfer window ‘is not ruled out’.

The Reds are heading into what could be a key summer as they look to position themselves to defend the Premier League title next season and put in a tilt at the Champions League.

They are losing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has run down his contract in order to leave on a free transfer.

Jeremie Frimpong is coming in from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Alexander-Arnold in Arne Slot’s squad, but a Liverpool star could head the other way, to the Bundesliga.

Defender Jarell Quansah is drawing interest from several Bundesliga sides, along with some in England, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

And Liverpool selling the centre-back this summer ‘is not ruled out’.

It is unclear which teams are looking at potentially making a move to take Quansah from Anfield in the approaching transfer window, but Liverpool could have to deal with solid approaches.

Player Virgil van Dijk Ibrahima Konate Jarell Quansah Joe Gomez Liverpool’s centre-back options

Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Quansah and Ibrahima Konate as centre-back options in the squad.

Konate has yet to sign a new contract at Anfield and that is raising some concern as he is suggested to be open to an exit.

Slot started Quansah alongside Konate against Brighton in the Premier League on Monday night, as Liverpool conceded three goals to lose 3-2.

Since winning the Premier League title, Liverpool’s form has collapsed and they have been beaten by both Chelsea and Brighton, while Arsenal held them to a draw at Anfield.

The Reds have one more game left to try to finish with a win, when FA Cup winners Crystal Palace visit Anfield at the weekend.