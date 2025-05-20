Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Turkish giants Galatasaray are set to meet Aston Villa in the coming days for Manchester United target Emiliano Martinez and are hoping that they have two trump cards to play to land him.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper joined Aston Villa from Arsenal in the summer of 2020 and has featured 211 times for them in his career, keeping 69 clean sheets.

This season Martinez played a key role in Aston Villa’s Champions League campaign, which saw him keeping five clean sheets out of 12 games while conceding 12 goals in the process.

Premier League outfit Manchester United, who are looking for a goalkeeper, have been linked with Aston Villa’s Martinez.

The Argentinian looks to be on Manchester United’s radar, but they are not the only club eyeing a move for Martinez, as Galatasaray are interested in him.

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), the Turkish outfit will soon meet Aston Villa to discuss a transfer for the Argentine goalkeeper.

It is suggested that Martinez, who signed a new contract extension in August last year, wants to leave Villa Park in the summer.

Player Nationality Fernando Muslera Uruguayan Davinson Sanchez Colombian Mauro Icardi Argentine Gabriel Sara Brazilian Lucas Torreira Uruguayan Carlos Cuesta Colombian South American players on the books at Galatasaray

Galatasaray believe they have two trump cards that they can play to sway Martinez towards a move to Istanbul this summer.

They know they can offer Martinez the chance to play in the Champions League, which they are sure he will want to do.

And Galatasaray also have a large number of South American players on the books.

The Turkish giants feel that could convince Martinez that he can settle well at the club and also help him to feel comfortable about making the move.

Aston Villa have yet to secure a place in the Champions League next season, and if they miss out, then Galatasaray would see their trump card in that respect gain even more power.

While Martinez is highly rated, Jamie Carragher recently claimed he would not be at Aston Villa if he was the best goalkeeper in the world.