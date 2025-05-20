Lars Baron/Getty Images

Aston Villa linked midfielder Nadiem Amiri, who is on the books at German side Mainz, has now appeared on the radar of FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

The Eagles won their first major trophy in the shape of the FA Cup at the weekend by defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the final at Wembley.

Oliver Glasner’s side have had a brilliant season so far and now they have earned a place in Europe by winning the FA Cup.

The Crystal Palace hierarchy have started to prepare for next season and with Europe in sight, they are digging deep in the market to pick up talented players.

Midfield is an area which the German tactician has identified needs to be strengthened going into next season.

There has been speculation over the future of Mainz midfielder Amiri, with Aston Villa linked with holding an interest in him in recent months.

Now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), Crystal Palace can be added to Villa as suitors.

Person Position Oliver Glasner Manager Ronald Brunmayr Assistant Paddy McCarthy Assistant Emanuel Pogatetz First team coach Michael Angerschmid First team coach Dean Kiely Goalkeeping coach Michael Berktold Fitness coach Crystal Palace coaching staff

Palace boss Glasner knows what Amiri can do and the club are keen, while fellow Premier League side Fulham are also, it is suggested by the broadcaster, showing interest.

Amiri featured 30 times in the Bundesliga this season, scoring seven goals while laying on five assists in the process.

He has three more years left on his current contract and Mainz want a fee in the region of €18m to €20m to part ways with the 28-year-old.

Mainz signed Amiri from Bayer Leverkusen during the winter of 2024 and since then he has featured in a total of 47 games so far for them.

Amiri previously turned down a move to England in the summer of 2023 when Leeds United approached him, promising him a big bonus in case the club earned promotion.

It remains to be seen if Aston Villa firm up their interest in Amiri now that Palace and Fulham are in the picture.