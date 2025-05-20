Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton midfield star Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to leave the Toffees at the end of the season, according to Everton insider El Bobble.

The 32-year-old has been on Everton’s books since 2020 and his contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The experienced midfielder has no shortage of suitors and there has been fierce speculation about his future beyond the summer.

He has 165 Everton appearances under his belt and now he is set to end his adventures at the Toffees.

Everton made no attempt to trigger an extension to his contract earlier this year.

The Merseyside club will move on to a different stadium under the new ownership and Doucoure will not be part of the Toffees then.

The France-born midfielder attracted clubs from Saudi Arabia, as it was suggested last week that Al Shabab offered him a contract to join them.

Al Shabab reportedly offered him a contract worth £3m every year, but Doucoure is expecting more.

Game Minute booked in Bournemouth (A) 83rd Tottenham Hotspur (H) 67th Liverpool (H) 45th and 90th Abdoulaye Doucoure’s Premier League bookings this season

Everton will play Newcastle United on Sunday and that is going to be Doucoure’s last game in an Everton shirt.

His destination after leaving Everton is not clear yet, but the 32-year-old has attracted multiple clubs over the prospect of a free transfer.

Doucoure has featured in 35 games all season for the Toffees, contributing to six goals directly in the process.

Everton’s new ownership will look to bring in a capable replacement for Doucoure in the summer transfer window to help David Moyes continue his good work as the Toffees boss.