Two former Premier League managers are ‘among the leading contenders’ to take charge at Rangers as the Gers search for a new boss.

Rangers sacked Philippe Clement earlier in the season after he failed to get the team producing the consistent performances needed to challenge Celtic and was knocked out of the Scottish Cup by minnows Queen’s Park.

Barry Ferguson steadied the ship as interim manager until the end of the campaign, but Rangers have now announced he is leaving.

Now, according to journalist Alex Crook, former Premier League managers Russell Martin and Steven Gerrard are ‘among the leading contenders’ for the Ibrox job.

Gerrard has been out of work since he parted ways with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

He delivered the Scottish Premiership title at Rangers, stopping Celtic’s ten-in-a-row bid, before then leaving to take charge of Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Martin is also available, having been sacked by Southampton amid Saints struggling badly in the Premier League; they have since been relegated.

He also has a prior Rangers connection having had a short spell with the Gers as a player, with a loan spell at Ibrox in 2018.

Rangers have held an interest in bringing in Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti and he seemed to be on course to take the job.

However, Ancelotti has decided he wants to accompany his father Carlo to take charge of the Brazil national team.

Danny Rohl, who has also been linked with the Rangers job, is suggested to be waiting for Southampton to make a move for him – and that wait could go on until July.

Rangers have time to make an appointment, but will be wary of waiting too long as they seek to plan for pre-season and the summer transfer window.

Substantial churn in the Rangers squad is again expected over the course of the summer, while the takeover of the club by American investors the 49ers remains in progress.