Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen could make moves for Wolves striker Fabio Silva this summer.

The Premier League side paid a hefty £35m back in 2020 to FC Porto acquire Silva, who was very highly-rated.

The Portuguese attacker, though, found it difficult to make an impact in the Premier League for the Molineux based side.

He has been sent out on four different loan spells as he has played at Rangers, Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven, and this season he is at La Liga club Las Palmas.

Silva has contributed to 13 goals directly in his 24 La Liga appearances and is attracting major clubs from the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt have put the Portuguese on the top of their summer shortlist, but they are not the only suitors from Germany.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen also have an interest in the 22-year-old.

Club Points 1st. Bayern Munich 82 2nd. Bayer Leverkusen 69 3rd. Eintracht Frankfurt 60 4th. Borussia Dortmund 57 German Bundesliga final top four

However, Die Werkself are set to lose their boss, Xabi Alonso, to Real Madrid, and they want to see if Victor Boniface leaves the club before they decide on Silva.

Die Borussen, on the other hand, are expected not to make a move for Silva if Serhou Guirassy stays.

Wolves are set to lose their attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha, who is closing in on a move to Manchester United.

Offloading Silva, who has not made his presence felt at the club, could be an altogether easier decision for the Premier League side to make in the summer transfer window.

Vitor Pereira has impressed hugely since taking over as Wolves boss and is likely to have a big say on what happens with Silva in the approaching summer.