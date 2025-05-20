Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Former Juventus star Mark Iuliano has revealed that in an ideal world, he would sign Newcastle United midfield star Sandro Tonali to add to the Bianconeri squad.

The Italy midfielder has been at the Magpies since 2023 and has had a mixed time in the Premier League.

Whenever he has been on the pitch, he has shown his undisputed quality, but he also missed ten months of action due to a betting issue.

In the first half of this season, Tonali was integrated back into the squad slowly, but he has been a very important player for Eddie Howe in the second half of the campaign.

He has continued to be consistently linked with a return to Serie A, where AC Milan and Juventus are suitors.

Ex-Juventus defender Iuliano has kept no secrets about his liking towards Tonali, and he admitted that if he could, he would sign Tonali for Juventus’ midfield.

“If I were to lose [Dusan] Vlahovic, I would opt for [Victor] Osimhen, who is a player who can do everything”, the 51-year-old Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Player Sandro Tonali Joelinton Joe Willock Bruno Guimaraes Sean Longstaff Lewis Miley Newcastle United’s midfield options

“Then I don’t know the cost of his registration and salary, but I would take him tomorrow morning.

“Just as in midfield, I would vote for Tonali”, he added, mentioning the Newcastle star.

The 25-year-old’s current contract is valid until the summer of 2028 and Newcastle are unlikely to want to lose him, especially if they are back in the Champions League.

Newcastle though might still be tested with proposals for Tonali in the summer window, with Manchester United also linked with holding an interest in him.