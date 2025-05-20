Alex Davidson/Getty Images

A summer transfer window move to West Ham United is ‘on the table’ for an attacker who has had 20 goal contributions over the course of the season so far.

Graham Potter will be looking to strengthen over the course of the window and West Ham will want to do better business than they managed last term, with the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Guilherme making limited contributions in the attacking third.

Plans are already being put into action and West Ham are interested in Galatasaray’s Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The 24-year-old winger is having a tremendous season with Galatasaray, as he has already registered 20 goal contributions over the campaign.

Yilmaz, who is a left winger, has proved his versatile nature with his ability to play on the right wing as well and he is considered a key product of the Galatasaray squad.

West Ham this season have lacked creativity in the forward department and also struggled to find the back of the net.

Graham Potter is looking to add a winger who will be able to add quality and firepower and Galatasaray’s Yilmaz fits his profile.

The Turkish international is someone West Ham tried to sign during the winter transfer window but saw their approach rebuffed by Galatasaray.

West Ham have not given up on Yilmaz and they are in contact with the Turkish giants to find a solution to take him to England.

Player Position Niclas Fullkrug Striker Guilherme Winger Crysencio Summerville Winger West Ham’s attacking signings last summer

“Baris Alper Yilmaz’s transfer to West Ham is on the table”, Turkish journalist Sezgin Gelmez was quoted as saying by GS Gazete.

“Galatasaray expects €30m to €35 million from the sale of Baris.”

Yilmaz has two more years left on his contract at Galatasaray and he has been linked with a move to Aston Villa and Newcastle United as well.

The right winger has featured a total of 156 times for Galatasaray in his career, with 25 goals and 20 assists under his belt.

The summer transfer window is due to swing open for business next month.