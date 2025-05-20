Atletico Madrid have made Johnny Cardoso, who Tottenham Hotspur have a clause to buy, their priority target to be a long-term solution for the number six position at the Metropolitano.

Spurs are in the business end of an awful domestic season where they could finish just one spot above the relegation zone and are still two points away from the 40-point mark.

The summer transfer window is set to open next month and clubs are plotting their transfer strategies to have an impressive upcoming campaign.

Spurs also have their plans they want to execute this summer, but the result of Wednesday’s Europa League final will likely matter a lot.

A move for Cardoso is possible as when Spurs sold Giovani Lo Celso to La Liga outfit Real Betis in a cut-price deal last summer, the Spanish club agreed to sell the midfielder to Spurs for only €25m.

However, Tottenham can only trigger the buy option between 20th June and 10th July of this year.

Even so, Betis have been fearing his exit and looking for replacements.

And now, according to Spanish sports daily Marca, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid see Cardoso as a long-term option as a defensive midfielder.

Player Played for Hector Bellerin Arsenal Diego Llorente Leeds United Antony Manchester United Adrian West Ham, Liverpool Romain Perraud Southampton Pablo Fornals West Ham Marc Roca Leeds United Giovani Lo Celso Tottenham Hotspur Real Betis players with previous English spells

Cardoso joined Real Betis in the winter of 2024 and he has been an impressive deputy in Los Verdiblancos’ engine room.

Despite a few injuries this term, Cardoso has featured in 45 games for Real Betis, impressing multiple clubs around Europe.

The Madrid-based club’s hierarchy are convinced of Cardoso’s qualities as a midfield star and they want him this summer.

If Spurs want to sign the USA international, winning the Europa League on Wednesday night could well become crucial to attract players with Champions League football next season.