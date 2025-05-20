Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini could stay at the club if he is backed in the transfer market this summer and Celtic midfielder Arne Engels is in his sights.

The Scottish giants secured the signature of Belgian midfielder Engels from Augsburg for a hefty transfer fee last summer, banking on him as the successor to Matt O’Riley.

Engels has featured regularly for Celtic, appearing in 51 games so far this season and registering 23 goal contributions, but former top flight striker Tam McManus believes he is not worth what was paid for him.

He has proved himself to be a key player in Brendan Rodgers’ side while helping Celtic lift the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Premiership.

Engles’ performances drew the attention of Atalanta during the winter transfer window, with Gasperini impressed with his attributes.

Despite interest in the midfielder, the Italian outfit did not make any move to take Engels away from Celtic Park.

Now with the summer transfer window approaching, Atalanta are once in the hunt to sign a midfielder to strengthen their ranks in the midfield, with Gasperini demanding backing.

Club Years Club Brugge 2020-2023 Augsburg 2023-2024 Celtic 2024- Arne Engels’ career history

While they have been linked with several targets, the Italian outfit remain interested in signing Celtic star Engels.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Atalanta consider Engels to be a real target to strengthen the midfield, especially as Ederson could go.

Celtic boss Rodgers will not be keen on parting ways with the midfielder as he looks to further strengthen his team in the summer.

The Hoops this season performed well in the Champions League and Rodgers will be looking to do even better in the upcoming season.

It is, however, unclear whether Engels will be tempted to leave Celtic Park if the Bergamo outfit come calling for him.