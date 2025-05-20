Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Southampton are hoping to appoint Will Still before their game against Arsenal at the weekend and they just need to agree on compensation for the Englishman’s coaching staff with Lens, according to journalist Jack Rosser.

Saints have gone through a series of managerial changes and they have appointed Simon Rusk as their interim manager.

Southampton, who have been relegated this season, are in the market to find a permanent successor to Ivan Juric, whom they sacked in April.

They have looked into several candidates and Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl and Lens boss Still are top of their list.

Now Southampton have made their decision, they are in talks to appoint Still as their new manager for the upcoming season.

Still guided Lens to an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1 this season, but he will step down as their manager after this season.

And it has been claimed that Southampton are working to finalise the 32-year-old tactician’s appointment before the Arsenal game on Sunday so that he can be in the stands at St. Mary’s during the match.

Club Years Lierse 2017 Beerschot 2021 Reims 2022-2024 Lens 2024-2025 Will Still’s managerial career

The Hampshire outfit have already agreed to terms with Still and he wants to bring his coaching staff to Southampton.

Southampton are yet to agree on compensation with Lens to part ways with Still’s coaching staff; agreeing a deal will finalise the Englishman’s appointment.

The 32-year-old tactician is highly rated and in the past, Championship outfit Sunderland showed interest in him.

Still has never managed in English football and in his short managerial career, he has been in Belgium and France.