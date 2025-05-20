Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

West Ham United are ready to make a bid for Champions League finalist Yann Bisseck, who plays for Inter Milan, as they bid to strengthen Graham Potter’s defensive options.

The London club invested heavily last summer to improve the squad in order to have an impressive campaign, but most of the signings could not make a positive impact and Julen Lopetegui and Tim Steidten lost their jobs.

They currently sit 15th with only 40 points and are looking to make smarter transfer decisions compared to last year.

The Hammers are looking to reshuffle their squad ahead of the summer window and a central defender is high on their priority list.

Graham Potter’s side have conceded 61 times in 37 Premier League games despite bringing in multiple central defenders, which has made them look for even better options in the market.

The London Stadium outfit are showing ambition in their target as they have targeted a defender who will be playing in this season’s Champions League final.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Hammers are could make a bid for Bisseck this summer after their offer was rebuffed by Inter Milan last year.

Club Years 1.FC Koln 2017-2021 Holstein Kiel (loan) 2019 Roda JC (loan) 2019-2020 Vitoria Guimaraes (loan) 2020-2021 AGF (loan) 2021-2022 AGF 2022-2023 Inter Milan 2023- Yann Bisseck’s career history

It has been suggested that the Italian giants would be happy to let him go if they receive a significant offer for the German defender.

The Germany defender has featured in 44 games for Simeone Inzaghi’s side and contributed to six goals directly from the back.

Bisseck’s stance on the move is yet to be known, but it remains to be seen if the Hammers will be able to convince a player of his calibre on the back of a rotten campaign.

The 24-year-old’s contract is valid until the summer of 2029 at the San Siro.