Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has advised Bristol City boss Liam Manning not to take the Norwich City job and believes that the Canaries are not a bigger club than the Robins.

Manning took Bristol City to the playoffs in the Championship this season where Sheffield United comprehensively beat them over two legs.

Norwich sacked Johannes Hoff Throup towards the end of the season, with Jack Wilshere taking temporary charge, and are looking for a new permanent boss.

Manning has done a commendable job at Ashton Gate and the Canaries hierarchy have identified him as a potential option.

Clarke has no doubts over Manning’s quality as a manager and he highlighted how the club treated him when the boss lost his son Theo in the middle of the season.

He feels that Norwich are not a bigger club than Bristol City and Manning would be well advised to hold off accepting the job at Carrow Road.

“Well, it is not positive for Bristol City, he is their biggest asset; he is a fantastic manager”, Clarke said on EFL All Access (15:05) about the Robins boss.

Manager Reign Chris Hughton 2012-2014 Neil Adams 2014-2015 Alex Neil 2015-2017 Daniel Farke 2017-2021 Dean Smith 2021-2022 David Wagner 2022-2024 Johannes Hoff Thorup 2024-2025 Recent Norwich City managers

“I don’t know if I would be jumping to take that job if I am Liam Manning.

“Remember, they treated him so lovely after the tragic events during the course of the season, when he lost his child.

“So, I think he would be reticent to make that move personally.

“I do not think necessarily Norwich are a much bigger club, might have a slightly bigger budget, but I think he could hold fire.”

The 39-year-old has been at the Robins since November 2023 after he left Oxford United and is considered a top manager with high potential.

Now it remains to be seen if Manning will help the Robins experience another good campaign with Bristol City or if other clubs will approach him.