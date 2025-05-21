Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Premier League powerhouses Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in an attacker who ‘will leave’ his current club this summer and should cost around €60m.

Liverpool comfortably won the league title this season, despite Arne Slot making do with largely the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are expected to see more squad change this summer, while Arsenal will want to go one better under Mikel Arteta in the league and Chelsea remain in the market for additions as they bid for the next step.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, all three sides have their eyes on Brighton attacker Joao Pedro.

The 23-year-old ‘will leave’ Brighton this summer and his price is estimated to be around €60m.

At just 23 years old, clubs could feel that represents good value for the Brazilian, while Brighton would have another big sale on the books.

His deal with the Seagulls has another three years to run, up until the summer of 2028.

Club Arsenal (two) Manchester United Manchester City Bournemouth (two) Southampton Fulham Leicester City (two) Premier League clubs Joao Pedro scored against this season

Pedro has found the back of the net ten times in the Premier League this season, along with chipping in with six assists, meaning a total of 16 goal contributions.

He scored in both Brighton’s meetings with Arsenal this term, something which is sure to have impressed the Gunners.

Pedro faced Chelsea and Liverpool once apiece.

He has been capped by Brazil at international level and could well hope that joining one of the Premier League’s big boys will push him to win further caps for the Selecao.

Pedro is now Premier League proven, a valuable commodity in the eyes of the big clubs, and has made 89 appearances in the top flight for a return of 22 goals.