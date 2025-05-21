Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal are seriously considering a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, and talks have already ‘begun behind the scenes’.

The north London giants have now missed out on the Premier League title for the third season in a row and the long wait for the trophy continues.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been criticised for not signing a forward all season and they have identified some targets in that area for the summer window.

In addition to a central striker, Arsenal could also add a wide forward as part of an attacking revamp.

The Gunners have been recently linked with Rodrygo, but now they are advancing with their interest in the Galactico.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arteta’s side are now seriously pursuing the Brazil attacker and talks regarding a potential switch are also under way.

The deal is said to be difficult to do at the moment but Arsenal are not ready to give up on the Real Madrid star, who could potentially leave the club this summer.

Trophy Last won Premier League 2004 Champions League Never FA Cup 2020 EFL Cup 1993 Arsenal and major trophies

Xabi Alonso is set to become Real Madrid’s new boss and it remains to be seen what his opinion is on the 24-year-old Brazil international.

Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is overseeing their transfer business this summer and Rodrygo is considered a top choice.

Real Madrid are set to go trophyless this season, but Rodrygo has performed consistently for them, as he has popped up with 23 goal contributions in 50 all-competition games

The Gunners are currently looking at all the possibilities to make the deal happen and it remains to be seen if they will be successful with a transfer which would be widely seen as a real coup if it comes about.