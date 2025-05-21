Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers at the moment do not have a preferred candidate for their managerial role, as they are still continuing their search, according to the Rangers Review.

The Gers had a poor domestic campaign which saw Philippe Clement getting sacked in February and former Rangers star Barry Ferguson guided them through the rest of the campaign in interim charge.

Rangers announced at the weekend that Ferguson and his coaching staff have left the club after their last game in charge against Hibernian on Saturday.

The Ibrox outfit are actively looking in the market to find the permanent successor to Clement who will be able to take them back to where they belong.

There have been a host of names linked with the Rangers job, with former manager Steven Gerrard being one of them.

It is suggested that former Southampton boss Russell Martin and Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl are also on the list.

Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti is though expected to prove out of reach as he heads to Brazil with his father.

Manager Russell Martin Steven Gerrard Marco Rose Danny Rohl Sean Dyche Gary O’Neil Davide Ancelotti Managers linked with Rangers’ job

However, the Rangers hierarchy have yet to make any decision and they have no preferred candidate in their mind at the moment, it has been claimed.

The Gers’ newly appointed sporting director Kevin Thelwell, Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart and 49ers’ technical director Gretar Steinsson are heading the search for the new manager and they have not offered the job to anyone.

It was suggested that Rangers hierarchy initially held talks with Gerrard regarding a possible return to Ibrox.

Rangers will face tough competition for their managerial targets Rohl and Martin, as both of them have suitors south of the border.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl is also on RB Leipzig’s radar as an alternative option if they fail to land their primary targets.

Rangers may be keen to appoint a manager as soon as possible, with the transfer window set to open in June, as that will help them plan for the summer arrivals better.