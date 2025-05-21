Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wolves linked star Evertton Araujo has been receiving interest from European outfits ahead of the now rapidly approaching summer transfer window.

The Midlands outfit had a slow start to the season, but they managed to fend off the relegation threat and are currently sitting 14th in the league table.

Wolves have started planning for the upcoming season and boss Vitor Pereira has several areas in his mind where he wants to improve.

Defensive midfield is a position where he wants to add more quality and depth and for that he is looking at his former club Flamengo.

22-year-old midfielder Araujo caught Pereira’s attention when the Portuguese manager was in charge of Brazilian outfit Flamengo.

Araujo, with his performances for the Brazilian side, has drawn attention from several European outfits, as they are keen on signing him.

The Brazilian has a €60m release clause in his contract and his current deal with Flamengo runs until December 2028.

Person Job Vitor Pereira Manager Luis Miguel Assistant Andre Monteiro First team coach Edgar Sa First team coach Antonio Ascensao Fitness coach Ricardo Silva Goalkeeping coach Wolves coaching staff

According to journalist Bruno Lemos, the player has been receiving several enquiries from a number of different suitors and offers are expected to follow.

La Liga outfits Villarreal and Sevilla are among his admirers and in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt are eager to secure a deal for the 22-year-old.

It is suggested that Flamengo are asking in the region of €11m to part ways with the talented midfielder.

Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Villarreal are all participating in European competition next season, something Wolves will not be able to offer to Araujo

Wolves may well have a tough task in convincing the Brazilian star to choose them over his other suitors in the upcoming window.