Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton are in talks with young winger Isaac Heath to tie him down to a new contract, according to club insider El Bobble.

The 20-year-old has been knocking on the door of David Moyes’ team and has been named on the bench on a few occasions in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

His best moments, though, have come for Everton’s Under-21 team for whom he has played in 16 Premier League 2 games, scoring two goals and setting up four more for his team-mates.

However, Heath is nearing the end of his current contract and could move on if he does not put pen to paper to a fresh deal.

The Merseyside club are aware of his potential and do not want to lose him yet.

And Everton have now opened discussions with Heath in order to make sure he continues his development at Goodison Park.

The 20-year-old is reaching that stage of his career where he will hope to break into the first-team.

If he does pen a new deal, then all eyes will be on whether Everton consider loaning him out to hand him a taste of senior team football.

Result Competition Everton 2-0 Southampton Premier League Fulham 1-3 Everton Premier League Everton 2-2 Ipswich Town Premier League Everton’s last three results

It is expected to be a busy summer at Everton as Moyes looks to rebuild his squad to cope with the challenge that lies ahead at the new stadium.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to leave the club at the end of his contract and others could follow him.

Veteran defender Ashley Young is leaving at the end of June when his deal runs out.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is yet to sign a new contract and could be a free transfer departure.

The club will be playing their home games at their newly-built Hill Dickinson Stadium next season.