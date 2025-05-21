Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton do not have Lazio hitman Taty Castellanos on their transfer radar and are ‘not considering a move’ to bring the Argentine to Goodison Park.

The Toffees experienced a fine second half of the Premier League campaign after David Moyes came in to replace Sean Dyche and steered the side away from any relegation worries.

Everton now have new ownership and from the next season they will play at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, a new state of the art arena.

The Friedkin Group are aiming to take the Merseyside club to new heights and are looking at players they can bring in during the summer window to strengthen the squad.

Multiple positions are expected to be looked at in the upcoming window, but bringing a striker is on their agenda.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is yet to agree a new deal and Beto has been linked with a move away from the Toffees, amid interest from Besiktas and Leeds United.

Lazio’s 26-year-old frontman, Castellanos, was a player who was linked with them recently, but according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, he is not a player Everton want.

Club Years Universidad de Chile 2017-2018 Torque (loan) 2017-2018 Torque 2018 New York City FC (loan) 2018 New York City FC 2019-2023 Girona (loan) 2022-2023 Lazio 2023- Taty Castellanos’ career history

The Merseyside outfit are indeed evaluating their striker options for the upcoming campaign, but Castellanos is not one of them and they are ‘not considering a move’ to sign him.

The Argentine striker, though, has no shortage of suitors from the Premier League as West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Wolves have all been linked with him.

The 26-year-old has contributed to 22 goals directly this term in 39 all-competition appearances for the Serie A outfit.

He is bidding to make sure Lazio finish in a European spot on the final Serie A matchday.