Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Feyenoord believe there is still a possibility that they can bring Leeds United target Hugo Bueno back to De Kuip, despite his loan from Wolves having ended.

The Spanish left-back spent three years in Wolves’ academy and played 50 times for their Under-21s.

Bueno even had 49 senior appearances for the Molineux outfit to his name before he was loaned out to Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old had some issues with muscle injuries, but still made 30 appearances for the Dutch giants, including nine in the Champions League.

His performances caught the eyes of Leeds United, who are back in the Premier League and are looking to build a team that can help them stay up.

Bueno is back at his parent club upon his loan expiry, but, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, Feyenoord feel there is a possibility of the 22-year-old returning to them.

Leeds full-back Junior Firpo is expected to leave Elland Road at the end of his deal in June and Bueno could be seen at Elland Road as a solid replacement.

Team Points 1st. PSV 79 2nd. Ajax 78 3rd. Feyenoord 68 4th. Utrecht 64 Eredivisie top four

The Whites will look to back their boss, Daniel Farke, with a strong squad, and Bueno has more than 40 Premier League games under his belt.

However, Bueno’s stance on his next club is not clear yet and it also remains to be seen if Wolves are willing to let him go as their first-choice left-back, Rayan Ait-Nouri, has no shortage of interest.

Feyenoord boss Robin van Persie also stressed that the 22-year-old fits his side’s system well and he would like to keep him.

Bueno’s current contract is valid until the summer of 2028, but Feyenoord may prefer another loan agreement with the Molineux side.